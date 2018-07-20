Girl Reunited With Beloved Lost Toy After Shop Workers Searched For It In Landfill

A little girl has been reunited with her beloved lost toy ‘Bunny’ after losing it in a supermarket.

Three-year-old Madison was shopping with her mother Jenna Rachal in Publix, a supermarket chain in the US, when she left the stuffed animal in the trolley.

The toddler was understandably devastated, but when her mother called the shop no one had handed the toy in. In a last ditch attempt to locate Bunny, Jenna posted to a local Facebook group to ask others if they had seen the toy.