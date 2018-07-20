Girl Reunited With Beloved Lost Toy After Shop Workers Searched For It In Landfill

A little girl has been reunited with her beloved lost toy ‘Bunny’ after losing it in a supermarket.
Three-year-old Madison was shopping with her mother Jenna Rachal in Publix, a supermarket chain in the US, when she left the stuffed animal in the trolley.
The toddler was understandably devastated, but when her mother called the shop no one had handed the toy in. In a last ditch attempt to locate Bunny, Jenna posted to a local Facebook group to ask others if they had seen the toy.
Her post went viral, prompting store manager Mike Gayheart to scour CCTV to find where the toy might be, eventually spotting it being thrown in the rubbish outside and sent to landfill.
Mike then called on three employees, Alex Chandonnett, Jordan De La Rosa, and Bobby Barnhart, to form a search party for the toy. Miraculously, they found it.
“Bunny is a special friend to our daughter and we have missed him and so glad he is back,” wrote Jenna.
For those worrying about the cleanliness of the rescued toy, Jenna said: “Mike took bunny home and washed him three times to get him nice and clean. Bunny still [has] a stench but we are so happy he is home. Maddie has not let him go and she says he doesn’t stink.”
