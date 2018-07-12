Girl Wrote A Letter To The Fire Brigade After Watching Them Save Her Home From Wildfires In Wales

A little girl has written a letter to her local fire brigade thanking them for being “brave” and doing an “amazing” job, following a week of wildfires in Wales. The hot weather across the UK has led to localised fires in Cwm Rheidol, which started last Tuesday, as well as Bangor, Anglesey, Holyhead and other places. In fact the fires have been so bad that on Monday night, at least 15 homes in Gwynedd had to be evacuated as 40 firefighters dealt with a mile-long blaze.

Another wildfire that the helicopter has helped us out with , amazing resource to call out 👊🏻🚁👨🏼‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/5aNrS6ShUf — Sean Jenkins (@Jenkins72Sean) July 11, 2018

Ten-year-old Kelcea Sainsbury, who attends Blaen-y-Cwm primary school on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, had been watching the wildfires unfold in the nearby village of Cwmcelyn. After seeing the conditions the firefighters were facing around the clock, she decided to express her gratitude and asked her mum, Amie, to help write a letter. Addressing the note to “everyone” at the south Wales fire service, the schoolgirl from from Blaenau Gwent, said: “I would like to say thank you and well done for battleing [sic] the fire in Cwmcelyn and makeing [sic] sure everyone was safe. She continued: “You are amazing in what you do helping save life’s and making it a safe community to live in...I bet it’s hard working in this heat but again that won’t stop you doing an amazing job.”

Well thank you Kelcea Sainsbury ages 10.......Wonderful, simply wonderful, the crews will love it. pic.twitter.com/gnMUJFaFFh — Jennie Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GriffithsJECtrl) July 10, 2018

The letter was shared on social media by Jennie Griffiths, head of joint fire control for south, mid and west Wales fire and rescue services, who said: “Well thank you...wonderful, simply wonderful, the crews will love it.” Amie, Kelcea’s mum, told the BBC, that since the letter had been shared the family had been “overwhelmed” with messages of praise. Fire services said there had been many other acts of kindness in the heatwave, not just Kelcea’s letter. Local residents have been taking trays of refreshments: including pizza and tea, to firefighters working around the clock (including overnight).

Thank you Kelcea and also to the residents of the Cwmcelyn area for providing us with refreshments all throughout the night! 👌🏻 https://t.co/2Poa5qOcMK — Ethan Pitt (@pitte1998) July 10, 2018

From the Crew to You.... pic.twitter.com/BqqDqiT3ew — Jennie Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GriffithsJECtrl) July 10, 2018