Girls Aloud Wrap Up Emotional Reunion Tour With 1 Last Special Tribute To Sarah Harding

Anyone who caught one (or several!) of Girls Aloud’s reunion concerts this past month will know the show doubled up as a celebration of their iconic back catalogue, as well as a celebration of Sarah Harding’s life.
Sarah, best known as one fifth of the chart-topping girl group, died in September 2021 at the age of 39, having previously disclosed that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
Last year, her bandmates announced plans to tour as Girls Aloud for the first time as a four-piece, vowing that the show would honour Sarah’s legacy.
And it’s fair to say that they made good on that promise, paying tribute to Sarah at several emotional points during the show.
Most notably, the band ended each night with a rendition of The Promise, with clips of Sarah in its accompanying music video playing in a poignant moment during her iconic part of their signature hit.
The band then left the stage arm-in-arm, while Sarah’s image remained on the screens.
On Sunday night, Girls Aloud performed their final show of the tour in Liverpool, and added one last tribute to Sarah.
As the singers took their final bow, a message appeared on tour which read: “In loving memory of Sarah Nicole Harding.”
While their tour may be over, Girls Aloud do still have two shows left in the diary, with an intimate performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire preceding a headlining appearance at Brighton Pride.
Girls Aloud previously revealed that they had planned to reunite in 2022 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of their debut single, Sound Of The Underground, but these plans were put on hold due to Sarah’s illness.
“She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon,” Cheryl Tweedy told British Vogue last year.
The Fight For This Love singer added: “The tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make-up.
“It will never feel like the old Girls Aloud again but we’ve reached a point where we feel ready to celebrate all of it. Sarah included.”