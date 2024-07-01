Girls Aloud Wrap Up Emotional Reunion Tour With 1 Last Special Tribute To Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud performing The Promise last month James Veysey/Shutterstock

Anyone who caught one (or several!) of Girls Aloud’s reunion concerts this past month will know the show doubled up as a celebration of their iconic back catalogue, as well as a celebration of Sarah Harding’s life.

Sarah, best known as one fifth of the chart-topping girl group, died in September 2021 at the age of 39, having previously disclosed that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Last year, her bandmates announced plans to tour as Girls Aloud for the first time as a four-piece, vowing that the show would honour Sarah’s legacy.

And it’s fair to say that they made good on that promise, paying tribute to Sarah at several emotional points during the show.

Most notably, the band ended each night with a rendition of The Promise, with clips of Sarah in its accompanying music video playing in a poignant moment during her iconic part of their signature hit.

The Promise was one of several Girls Aloud performances that included emotional tributes to Sarah Harding James Veysey/Shutterstock

The band then left the stage arm-in-arm, while Sarah’s image remained on the screens.

On Sunday night, Girls Aloud performed their final show of the tour in Liverpool, and added one last tribute to Sarah.

As the singers took their final bow, a message appeared on tour which read: “In loving memory of Sarah Nicole Harding.”

Sarah Harding forever. Girls Aloud forever. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/pzdhNWh6oO — jenn 👑 (@ismisejenn) June 30, 2024

A powerful voice never leaves the Earth pic.twitter.com/0uOQQBSYR4 — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) June 30, 2024

I loving memory of Sarah 💔 pic.twitter.com/KPZoxyrcel — Beth♡ (@Chez_Tops_Kim) June 30, 2024

While their tour may be over, Girls Aloud do still have two shows left in the diary, with an intimate performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire preceding a headlining appearance at Brighton Pride.

Girls Aloud previously revealed that they had planned to reunite in 2022 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of their debut single, Sound Of The Underground, but these plans were put on hold due to Sarah’s illness.

“She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon,” Cheryl Tweedy told British Vogue last year.

Girls Aloud on stage at the 2009 Brit Awards JMEnternational via Getty Images

The Fight For This Love singer added: “The tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make-up.

