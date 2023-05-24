Gisele Bündchen Has A Twin, And They Just Made A Red-Carpet Appearance Together

Gisele Bündchen ruled the red carpet last week in Miami, where she was accompanied by a very special guest.

On Saturday night, the supermodel appeared at a gala event for her Luz Alliance Fund initiative, with twin sister Patricia Bündchen in tow.

For the night out, Gisele Bündchen wowed in a white, one-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney and heels from Jimmy Choo. Evet Sanchez, who styled Bündchen for the evening, revealed that the model had previously worn the dress for another red carpet, but that they had since removed the cape to “give it a fresh look.”

Bündchen’s twin, whom she calls Pati, wore a light blue gown with floral embellishments.

Gisele Bundchen, left, and twin sister Patricia at the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation on May 20 in Miami. Leandro Justen

When the two celebrated their 40th birthday in 2020, the supermodel gave a special shoutout to her sister on Instagram.

“Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!” Bündchen wrote at the time, alongside various photos of the pair. “How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!”

In addition to Pati, Gisele has four other sisters: Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela and Rafaela.

Earlier this month, Bündchen stepped out for another major red carpet: the Met Gala in New York City. It was her first solo appearance at the annual event in some time, wearing a look from Chanel’s spring 2007 couture collection.

The model had typically walked the Met carpet with her ex-husband, football star Tom Brady. The two announced in October that they’d finalised their divorce, ending 13 years of marriage.