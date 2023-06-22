Doing This One Thing Now Could Help Your Child Grow Up Happier

Yana Bukharova via Getty Images

A paediatrician from Utah – known as TikTok Kid Doc – has revealed what is, in his view, “the best way to raise healthy, happy, successful kids”. And he might be onto something.

The children’s doctor and father-of-five explained how a 75-year study from Harvard found that children who are encouraged to do chores around the house are more likely to be happier as adults, have more empathy towards others, and be more successful in their careers.

Yes really.

Another 20-year study from the University of Minnesota found that adding chores to your child’s daily schedule was “the best predictor of overall adult success – especially if started at an earlier age”, said the paediatrician.

“Having your children do chores gives them a sense of self-worth and it helps them to realise that they’re contributing to a larger ecosystem,” he said.

“They become more selfless, they become more willing and able to see the needs of other people around them.

“Chores also strengthen family bonds with siblings and with parents. And chores help to instil a better work ethic which translates pretty well into school and career success.”

Honestly, we’re sold.

But the paediatrician and father also quoted a survey of 1,000 parents which found that only 28% were routinely giving their kids chores to do.

“My advice is to hand that child a toilet brush and just watch the college scholarships roll on in,” he added.

Parents were pretty on board with the idea. One mum responded: “My two-year-old waters the plants, feeds the dogs/cat and helps with laundry. I’ve seen her confidence grow since introducing chores.”

Another parent commented: “My daughter just got a full ride academic scholarship and started cleaning toilets at six years old! Her favourite chore!”

How to get kids involved with chores

Nursery provider Bright Horizons shared some helpful tips for parents who want to get their kids more involved with housework.

Children as young as two can be given chores, like helping take clothes out of the washing machine or dryer, putting clothes away, or cleaning up after a meal by wiping tables or counters.

The childcare experts urge parents to be realistic with the tasks they give to their children, ensuring they’re age appropriate, however.

The focus should also be on establishing a routine and teaching kids responsibilities, they said, “rather than how clean the table is or how neatly folded the clothes are”.

The nursery provider also recommends:

Using chore calendars or reward systems to make it more fun.

Considering the timing of chores – for example, right after school or nursery might be a bit much.

Making sure all family members are involved with chores.

Praising your child for doing a good job.

Giving kids choice: what chores would they like to do?

And while it might be easy to just do the chores yourself (because your toddler has a tendency to miss a load of crumbs when wiping the table), remember: they’ve got to start somewhere.