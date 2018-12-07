How The Backing Of Gizzi Erskine Motivated This Small Business To Go Bigger And Bolder

Nothing gives a small business a boost quite like backing from a leader in the field. Just ask single origin spice label Rooted Spices, launched by Rachel Walker and Clara Glass in April 2018, who won American Express’ Backed By initiative to receive backing from chef, restaurateur and author Gizzi Erskine.

In the past few weeks, Rooted Spices has received a spate of national media attention, a major spike in sales and moved from a tiny set-up in Rachel’s kitchen to a Hackney warehouse with employees.

The duo, along with their mentor, hosted a special evening for foodie industry insiders and small business owners at Mayfair’s Magpie restaurant. As well as featuring a Q&A with Rachel, Clara, Gizzi and The Grocer’s food trends editor, Emma Weinbren, it also showcased just how different the Rooted Spices are from the typical multiple origin spices in the best way possible: with some gorgeous dishes to sample made by Magpie chefs and Gizzi.

“I feel completely privileged to have been asked to be part of the Backed By campaign. I love seeing small businesses bloom and blossom,” Gizzi told the audience.

“Rooted Spices has such a unique view at something so simple. I hadn’t ever contemplated that a spice from one place could be so different to a spice from another place. I am so happy to support them and see where they’re going.”

The evening’s menu, which benefited from a sprinkling of Rooted Spices deliciousness, included mulled wine to start and then Gizzi’s Keralan fish curry and a root vegetable and bulgur wheat couscous.

The mains were served in two parts: guests first tasted a spoonful of the dish made without single origin spices, before receiving a bowl of Rooted Spices infused dishes. The difference was striking: the versions with Rooted Spices were flavourful and colourful, with a vibrancy that electrified the taste buds.

“Try these spices and suddenly you’ll want to tell the world,” Gizzi tells HuffPost UK.

“As a cook, you need spices every day. We don’t do our grocery shopping and consider the challenges of creating a product, but Rachel and Clara are determined their spices are the best quality, the best flavour, the best authenticity and the best for the environment.”

Clara, a former lawyer, and Rachel, a food writer who specialised in food trends, had only been in business with Rooted Spices for a few months when they decided to apply to the American Express Backed By competition. Gizzi was immediately drawn to their clear, precise goals and vision: to transform the spice industry in the way that the tea, coffee and chocolate industries have changed in recent years.