Gladiators Revival Rumours Have Sent 90s Kids Into A Complete Frenzy

Fans of classic 90s telly are feeling rather misty-eyed amid reports that Gladiators may be making a return to our screens in the not-too-distant future.
The cult Saturday night show saw amateur contestants competing against a team of resident “Gladiators” in a string of intense (and, often, ridiculous) physical challenges, culminating in the gruelling obstacle course The Eliminator.
On Friday morning, it was reported by Broadcast that a revival could be in the works, 30 years after its initial debut.
According to the outlet, the new series would air on BBC One, with filming set to take place at Sheffield Arena in 2023.
And let’s just say, the rumours got a big response on Twitter…
Gladiators originally ran on ITV from 1992 until 2000, with Ulrika Jonsson on presenting duties, first alongside John Fashanu and later Jeremy Guscott.
The show was synonymous with its elaborate challenges, including climbing The Wall, ascending The Pendulum and the Duel, which saw challengers trying to knock Gladiators off a metal beam with what looked like oversized cotton buds.
A short-lived reboot aired for two seasons on Sky between 2008 and 2009, fronted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallagher, with the late Caroline Flack joining for the second series.
While this reboot introduced a brand new team of Gladiators, there were some familiar faces thanks to the return of OG Wolf, who coached the newbies as “Leader Of The Pack”.
Referee John Anderson, whose catchphrases became iconic during the show’s first run, was also involved in the first series of the revival.