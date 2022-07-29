Gladiators Revival Rumours Have Sent 90s Kids Into A Complete Frenzy

The original cast of Gladiators pictured in 1994 ITV/Shutterstock

Fans of classic 90s telly are feeling rather misty-eyed amid reports that Gladiators may be making a return to our screens in the not-too-distant future.

The cult Saturday night show saw amateur contestants competing against a team of resident “Gladiators” in a string of intense (and, often, ridiculous) physical challenges, culminating in the gruelling obstacle course The Eliminator.

On Friday morning, it was reported by Broadcast that a revival could be in the works, 30 years after its initial debut.

According to the outlet, the new series would air on BBC One, with filming set to take place at Sheffield Arena in 2023.

Saturday night TV is BACK! https://t.co/WjIROct3Mg — Matt D (@LegionAOD) July 29, 2022

British TV at its finest. https://t.co/BgrmQJfoYG — Chris (@ChrisFredGreen) July 29, 2022

Dreams DO come true 😱 https://t.co/uNlCTd9HbI — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) July 29, 2022

Where tf do I audition https://t.co/r1ddSnbcol — •Ollie• (@OLLYEBZ) July 29, 2022

Omg I loved this show so much!!❤️ https://t.co/RE1AmIeB2M pic.twitter.com/hRVmkrSige — Victoria Ferran (@radio_vicky) July 29, 2022

As Neighbours comes to an end, Gladiators returns. Proof that nature is healing.



Awooga! https://t.co/kDhKbGlVsm — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 29, 2022

I shall be a viewer https://t.co/Au0iMSVavZ — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) July 29, 2022

The 90s really are back in fashion.



Btw, Wolf turns 70 in September...but surely they'll fly him in for an appearance. https://t.co/yecBqptK2o — Emmet Ryan, back in The D-SIX (@emmetjryan) July 29, 2022

OH MY GOSH!!!

This is going to be epic!! https://t.co/wmvXEH9G4O pic.twitter.com/nLS5qkBC3L — Jack Rule (@JackRuleLD) July 29, 2022

10 year old me is absolutely loving this, get some good personalities on the presenting team and one or two good names for Gladiators and it would be sick https://t.co/ci2SG2kny1 — Harvey Jones🇺🇦 (@harvey_r_j) July 29, 2022

Ah, the show that turned me gay https://t.co/TmCJon5yCz — Leigh Kirkham (@LeighKirkham) July 29, 2022

This is the greatest day in history. Without wanting to exaggerate. https://t.co/yHPVPnRMSF — Marc Jobling (@marcjoblingfpl) July 29, 2022

Can't wait for the inevitable "Battle Of The Generations" special where a 60something Nightshade gets her soul clotheslined out of her body by a 23 year old fitness model called POLARIS. https://t.co/UB0C4Q40pm — Chris Rubery (@Chrisrubery) July 29, 2022

Gladiators can’t be rebooted because no one on earth has the raw sexual charisma that Wolf had. pic.twitter.com/TC402RRhF7 — Sean Maguire (@SeanMaguir) July 29, 2022

Gladiators originally ran on ITV from 1992 until 2000, with Ulrika Jonsson on presenting duties, first alongside John Fashanu and later Jeremy Guscott.

The show was synonymous with its elaborate challenges, including climbing The Wall, ascending The Pendulum and the Duel, which saw challengers trying to knock Gladiators off a metal beam with what looked like oversized cotton buds.

A short-lived reboot aired for two seasons on Sky between 2008 and 2009, fronted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallagher, with the late Caroline Flack joining for the second series.

While this reboot introduced a brand new team of Gladiators, there were some familiar faces thanks to the return of OG Wolf, who coached the newbies as “Leader Of The Pack”.

Referee John Anderson, whose catchphrases became iconic during the show’s first run, was also involved in the first series of the revival.