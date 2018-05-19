It wouldn’t be a family wedding without one of the bridesmaids or pageboys stealing the spotlight as they walk down the aisle - and Meghan and Harry’s do was no different.
As the newly-titled Duchess of Sussex made her grand entrance into St George’s Chapel, she was briefly upstaged by one of the young boys tasked with holding up her veil after he was unable to hide his glee at being involved in the event.
Grinning from ear-to-ear, the seven-year-old quickly stole viewer’s hearts.
“I think the pageboy was impressed with the trumpet fanfare,” one Twitter user commented.
But there is a certain amount of mystery around the identity of the young star.
With twins John and Brian Mulroney both acting as page boys for the big day, people are struggling to tell which of the dapper chaps is actually the (very cute) culprit.
The snaps are reminiscent of scenes from William and Kate’s big day in 2011, when bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem managed to photobomb the moment the newly-married couple kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Frowning at the noise of the cheering crowds and putting her hands over the ears, the three-year-old helped to create one of the most memorable moments of the day.
