It wouldn’t be a family wedding without one of the bridesmaids or pageboys stealing the spotlight as they walk down the aisle - and Meghan and Harry’s do was no different.

As the newly-titled Duchess of Sussex made her grand entrance into St George’s Chapel, she was briefly upstaged by one of the young boys tasked with holding up her veil after he was unable to hide his glee at being involved in the event.

Grinning from ear-to-ear, the seven-year-old quickly stole viewer’s hearts.

“I think the pageboy was impressed with the trumpet fanfare,” one Twitter user commented.