    • NEWS
    19/05/2018 13:15 BST

    Royal Wedding: Gleeful Pageboy Steals The Show During Meghan's Big Entrance

    He is all of us right now.

    Sky News
    A 7-year-old pageboy at Meghan and Harry's wedding has stolen viewer's hearts 

    It wouldn’t be a family wedding without one of the bridesmaids or pageboys stealing the spotlight as they walk down the aisle - and Meghan and Harry’s do was no different. 

    As the newly-titled Duchess of Sussex made her grand entrance into St George’s Chapel, she was briefly upstaged by one of the young boys tasked with holding up her veil after he was unable to hide his glee at being involved in the event. 

    Grinning from ear-to-ear, the seven-year-old quickly stole viewer’s hearts. 

    “I think the pageboy was impressed with the trumpet fanfare,” one Twitter user commented. 

    But there is a certain amount of mystery around the identity of the young star. 

    With twins John and Brian Mulroney both acting as page boys for the big day, people are struggling to tell which of the dapper chaps is actually the (very cute) culprit. 

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Grace von Cutsem stole the show at William and Kate's 2011 wedding 

    The snaps are reminiscent of scenes from William and Kate’s big day in 2011, when bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem managed to photobomb the moment the newly-married couple kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. 

    Frowning at the noise of the cheering crowds and putting her hands over the ears, the three-year-old helped to create one of the most memorable moments of the day. 

    Want even more from the royal wedding? Follow HuffPost UK’s liveblog here

