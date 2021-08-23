Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died at the age of 92. Mary and her close friend Marina Wingrove had been favourites among viewers of the hit Channel 4 show since they joined the cast in 2016. News of Mary’s death was confirmed on Monday morning, with a representative for the show revealing she died in hospital over the weekend. They also paid tribute to Mary’s “witty and often cheeky” sense of humour.

A statement posted on Gogglebox’s Twitter page read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. “Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

The statement continued: “Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over 10 years ago and had been friends ever since. “They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their witty and often cheeky comments. “Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

Channel 4 Mary pictured with her friend and Gogglebox co-star Marina