Gogglebox cast member Pete McGarry has died at the age of 71. A statement posted by the Channel 4 show on Monday afternoon announced that Pete died over the weekend “with his family by his side after a short illness”. They also stipulated that his death was not related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pete first joined Gogglebox in its second series back in 2013, alongside his wife Linda and stepson George Gilbey.

Channel 4 Pete and his wife Linda in their Gogglebox press photo

The family took a break from Gogglebox after George made an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014. However, Pete and Linda eventually returned in 2016, and have remained with the show since then, with Gogglebox hailing them as “firm favourites” among the show’s fans in their tribute.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Pete with his wife Linda and her son George

A spokesperson for Gogglebox said: “Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren.” The show’s statement also highlighted Pete and Linda’s efforts as foster parents, noting that as well as Pete being a “beloved father, husband and grandfather”, he had also helped cared for more than 100 children in the last two decades. “The family have asked for privacy at this sad time,” they added.

Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/1xd0DgwREO — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 28, 2021