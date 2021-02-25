Gogglebox favourite Tom Malone has announced he is “putting down the remote” and leaving the hit Channel 4 show. The dancer and model – who appears on Gogglebox alongside his mum Julie, dad Tom Snr and brother Shaun – revealed he has decided to “explore new opportunities”. Tom made the announcement ahead of the new series launching on Friday, but insisted the rest of his family will still feature on the show.

Posting a picture of him holding a sign saying “Back on the market / Get at me with any TV work”, Tom wrote: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.” He continued: “I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them. “I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid. PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday. “To the future,” he added.

Channel 4 The Malones on Gogglebox