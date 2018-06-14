EDITION
    • THE BLOG
    14/06/2018 08:06 BST | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Going Bald Shouldn't Be Something I Need To Be Ashamed Of

    HuffPost UK

    Scott Manley Hadley started losing his hair as a teenager. In this vlog for HuffPost UK’s Love Your Body series, he explains the lengths he went to to hide his receding hairline and why, at age 25, he decided to shave the remaining hair off and embrace being bald. 

    Scott blogs at TriumphoftheNow.com and his debut poetry collection, Bad Boy Poet, is published later this year by Open Pen. He has been shaving his head for over three years.

    Love Your Body is a series of vlogs from women and men on celebrating parts of their bodies that they have previously felt ashamed of, or not considered deserving of love. The series will be running throughout June, with a new vlog every Thursday

