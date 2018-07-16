NEWS

Gold Coast Shark Safety Nets Trap Humpback Whale

The dramatic rescue of a humpback whale was caught on camera off Australia’s Gold Coast. It’s the fourth whale to be trapped in shark-nets during the 2018 migration season, leading to calls from campaigners to ban their use.

