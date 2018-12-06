The year isn’t even over yet, but the 2019 awards season has already kicked off, with the announcement of this year’s Golden Globes nominations.

Always the first ceremony of awards season, the Golden Globes honours both film and television, with a number of our favourites from the last year receiving nods, including British TV series ‘A Very English Scandal’, ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘Killing Eve’, as well as films like ‘Green Book’, ‘The Favourite’ and ‘Roma’, which are all still to be released in the UK.

Here is the full list of nominees…

Best TV Drama

‘The Americans’

‘Bodyguard’

‘Homecoming’

‘Killing Eve’

‘Pose’

Best Actress In A TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe (‘Outlander’)

Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’)

Julia Roberts (‘Homecoming’)

Keri Russell (‘The Americans’)

Best Lead Actor In A TV Drama

Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’)

Stephan James (‘Homecoming’)

Richard Madden (‘Bodyguard’)

Billy Porter (‘Pose’)

Matthew Rhys (‘The Americans’)

Best TV Musical Or Comedy

‘Barry’

‘The Good Place’

‘Kidding’

‘The Kaminsky Methods’

‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical

Kristen Bell (‘The Good Place’)

Candice Bergen (‘Murphy Brown’)

Alison Brie (‘Glow’)

Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’)

Debra Messing (‘Will And Grace’)

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen (‘Who Is America?’)

Jim Carrey (‘Kidding’)

Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’)

Donald Glover (‘Atlanta’)

Bill Hader (‘Barry’)

Best Limited Series, Miniseries Or TV Movie

‘The Alienist’

‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’

‘Escape At Dannemora’

‘Sharp Objects’

‘A Very English Scandal’

Best Actress In a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Amy Adams (‘Sharp Objects’)

Patricia Arquette (‘Escape At Dannemora’)

Connie Britton (‘Dirty John’)

Laura Dern (‘The Tale’)

Regina King (‘Seven Seconds’)

Best Actor In Limited Series Or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas (‘Genius’)

Daniel Brühl (‘The Alienist’)

Darren Criss (‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’)

Benedict Cumberbatch (‘Patrick Melrose’)

Hugh Grant (‘A Very English Scandal’)

Best Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’)

Patricia Clarkson (‘Sharp Objects’)

Penelope Cruz (‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’)

Thandie Newton (‘Westworld’)

Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Best Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin (‘The Kominsky Method’)

Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Edgar Ramirez (‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’)

Ben Whishaw (‘A Very English Scandal’)

Henry Winkler (‘Barry’)

Best Film: Drama

‘Black Panther’

‘BlackKklansman’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

‘A Star Is Born’

Best Actor In A Drama

Bradley Cooper (‘A Star Is Born’)

Willem Dafoe (‘At Eternity’s Gate’)

Lucas Hedges (‘Boy Erased’)

Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’)

John David Washington (‘BlackKklansman’)

Best Actress In A Drama

Glenn Close (‘The Wife’)

Lady Gaga (‘A Star Is Born’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Destroyer’)

Melissa McCarthy (‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’)

Rosamund Pike (‘A Private War’)

Best Film: Musical Or Comedy

‘Crazy Rich Asians’

‘The Favourite’

‘Green Book’

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

‘Vice’

Best Actor In A Film Musical Or Comedy

Christian Bale (‘Vice’)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Mary Poppins Returns’)

Viggo Mortensen (‘Green Book’)

Robert Redford (‘The Old Man And The Gun’)

John C Reilly (‘Stan And Ollie’)

Best Actress Comedy Or Musical

Emily Blunt (‘Mary Poppins Returns’)

Olivia Colman (‘The Favourite’)

Elsie Fisher (‘Eighth Grade’)

Charlize Theron (‘Tully’)

Constance Wu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali

Timothee Chalamet

Adam Driver

Richard E Grant

Sam Rockwell

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams

Claire Foy

Regina King

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz

Best Director

Bradley Cooper

Alfonso

Peter Farrelly

Spike Lee

Adam McKey

Best Original Song

All The Stars - ‘Black Panther’

Girl In The Movies - ‘Dumplin’

Requiem for A Private War - A Private War

Revelation - Boy Erased

Shallow - A Star Is Born

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spiderman Into The Spider-verse

Best Foreign Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

The upcoming Golden Globes, hosted by ‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh and comedian Adam Sandberg, will take place on 6 January 2019.