ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globes: ‘Amazing, Weird And Wonderful’

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Big winners included Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine O’Hara and a posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman. But the awards, with most nominees joining via video-link, were not without their glitches including Daniel Kaluuya being muted while trying to give his acceptance speech.