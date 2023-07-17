Goldie Hawn Rattles Off Reasons She Doesn't Want To Marry Her Partner Of 40 Years Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the premiere of their film The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Goldie Hawn loves Kurt Russell, her partner of 40 years, but has no intention of marrying him.

The long-time couple have proven to be one of the most enduring couples in Hollywood, with or without a formal union.

Although Goldie has fielded questions about not being married to Russell before, she was far more direct after once again being asked last week.

“Why should we be?” she told CNN’s Chris Wallace. “Isn’t that a better question?”

Goldie and Kurt met while filming Swing Shift in 1983 and welcomed their son, Wyatt, three years later.

Both had prior children with their ex-spouses but famously blended the families for the health of all involved. As for marrying again, she decried the idea.

“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” said Goldie. “It’s always ugly.”

The Oscar winner was married twice before — to actor Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and then musician Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. Goldie and Bill share two adult children, Oliver and Kate Hudson; Russell had son Boston with his ex-wife Season Hubley.

“Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ’How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before?” Goldie told the CNN host.

She continued: “How many divorces have hurt children?”

Hawn and Russell met while filming a movie together in 1983 and have never looked back. Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press

Goldie previously told People her partnership is “not about the marriage” but about “the will to stay together”.

She said: “The joy and excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night” is priceless — and certainly not guaranteed by a ring.

When CNN’s Chris Wallace assured Goldie it was obvious since the start that she and Kurt would never get divorced, Goldie pointedly asked: “How did you know that, then? I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”

Kate Hudson previously said Kurt, who walked her down the aisle in 2000, “shares that value” of nurturing “this melting pot of a family” with her mother.

“It became their life purpose: We will have the best family,” she told Stephen Colbert in 2022.