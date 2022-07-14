GOP Rep’s ‘Despicable’ Take On Child Rape Case

GOP Rep’s ‘Despicable’ Take On Child Rape CaseRep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was called out for downplaying reports of a 10-year-old who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouJohn Bolton’s Casual Coup ConfessionNew Uvalde Video Shows Slow Police Response Jan 6 Hearing On Trump’s Political ViolenceLaw Professor Takes Down Josh Hawley Ex-Trump Adviser’s Wild Rant Against PenceNew Jan. 6 Hearing To Expose Trump’s ‘Team Crazy’Florence Pugh Unbothered By ‘Vulgar’ Men Former Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated