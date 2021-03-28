How To Make Gordon Ramsay's Cajun-Style Breakfast Croissant

Heat the pan to a high heat. Once warm, add a teaspoon of olive oil and salt to the pan. Add the sliced croissant slice side down until nicely browned, then flip and toast. Soak up the salt before you remove from the pan when toasted.

Turn the heat to medium-high heat and add ham. Add a touch of pepper and old bay seasoning as it cooks in the pan. Remove the ham from the pan on to a plate or bowl with a paper towel. Keep the drippings in the pan.

Add a tablespoon of olive oil and two knobs of butter into the pan. Season the butter with a pinch of old bay. Once butter mixture is browned, crack and add egg. Take the pan off the heat so that the egg cooks evenly. Add a touch of old bay on top of the egg that’s frying. As it cooks, you can lightly baste the egg with the butter sauce in pan to further cook.

While the egg cooks, create your mayo. Add mayo, hot sauce and a touch of old bay. Squeeze the lemon and mix. You can add as little or as much hot sauce as you see fit.