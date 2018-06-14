Getty Images/iStockphoto The government has been accused of missing an opportunity to support new fathers

The government has been accused of failing new fathers who want to stay at home with their children, with critical MPs declaring: “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers this week, apparently you matter less.”

The criticism comes after the government offered a “lukewarm” response to a report by the Women and Equalities Committee which found that workplace policies are pushing new dads back to their jobs, forcing women to take on childcare duties and undermining attempts to tackle the gender pay gap.

MPs called for a series of changes – including 90% pay for fathers on paternity leave and standalone 12-week period of leave for new dads – to “better balance their parental responsibilities and work and to ensure they meet the needs of the 21st century family”.

But a response from the government published on Thursday dismissed many of the committee’s suggestions, saying there is already “a lot of work underway” to tackle the issue.

Acknowledging that there is “much more to be done”, the report said the long term solution to the issue lies in “promoting and securing a wider social change”.

It said: “Many of the committee’s recommendations are far reaching, would involve a radical change in policy direction or, as is the case with issues around employment status, sit with other complex issues where parallel work is underway.”

In 2015, the government introduced shared parental leave, which allows parents to divide 50 weeks of leave and up to 37 weeks of pay during the first year of their child’s life.

Labour MP Jess Phillips - who sits on the committee - said she was “really disappointed” by the government’s “lukewarm response to the recommendations”.