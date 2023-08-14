Government Denies Rumours It's Appointing A 'Toilet Tsar' After A Weekend Of Internet Mockery

Rumours that Kemi Badenoch was planning to install a toilet tsar circulated at the weekend, although the government later denied them. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The government has denied it has any plans to appoint a “toilet tsar” in its crackdown on gender-neutral toilets after the internet ripped into the rumours.

A report in the print edition of The Daily Telegraph claimed at the weekend that Downing Street was looking for a “lavatories tsar” as part of its Levelling Up scheme.

Advertisement

At the end of a short report on Minister for women and equalities Kemi Badenoch’s plan to cut out gender-neutral toilets, it read: “A lavatories tsar will also be appointed after councils failed to reopen 10 per cent of facilities post-pandemic.”

It was presented as part of Badenoch’s new plans, published on Sunday, which will require all new non-residential builds to separate male and female toilets.

The government claimed this crackdown is meant to “protect single-sex spaces” – a move which has already been criticised for further marginalising members of the trans community.

Badenoch also wrote in The Sunday Telegraph that the government has to “intervene where common sense disappears”, claiming that it was becoming increasingly common for businesses to have gender-neutral loos but no single-sex spaces.

Advertisement

However, the tsar rumour went down the toilet when the government denied the claims on Monday.

Asked if the government was appointing a toilet tsar, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “No.

“The government remains opposed to this. There are no plans for what has been claimed.”

According to The Independent, No.10 has also said the idea was discussed in parliament after being raised by a Labour MP in October, as an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

But, it said this was rejected by the government over bureaucracy worries.

The online version of the same Telegraph article does not have any reference to the “Lavatories Tsar” either.

But, it was too late for some quick-witted corners of the internet, who couldn’t believe – amid a cost of living crisis, a major pollution problem at UK shores and ongoing climate woes – the government’s focus was on... toilets. And a toilet tsar.

Update from perfectly normal island next door.



They are going to appoint a Toilet Tsar. https://t.co/IPoYJK1Vgm — Dáiligh (@Dailigh) August 13, 2023

If you want a paradigm example of why the UK is today an international laughing stock then look no further than the ridiculous Kemi Badenoch looking to appoint a so called ‘Toilet Tsar’. His Majesty’s Government has lost the plot. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) August 13, 2023

Advertisement

Govt: Men & women can swim in shit but using the same public toilets must be banned & a Tsar appointed https://t.co/xO4PggVOHU — John Browning (@JohnB3003) August 13, 2023

Thank God.. a Toilet Tsar at last.. for years I wasn’t sure where to go 🤷🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️



During #CostOfLivingCrisis which is a higher priority.. an Minister of gender toilets, or living … 🤷🏼♂️🤬🤬 https://t.co/DBCLMdGxvK — Patrick - incandescent with Govt abuse of power (@PatrickHanrahan) August 13, 2023

Now they're going to appoint a toilet tsar pic.twitter.com/qTRO6oCVoi — Crouch#FBPE#ToriesLiePeopleDie (@Crouchcrouch4) August 13, 2023

We are not a serious country any more, people cannot afford to feed their children or themselves and we appoint a Toilet Tsar at the tax payers expense #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/exN1zuFIKz — Yorkshire (@milnerh2310) August 13, 2023

Kemical Toilets — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) August 12, 2023

Advertisement

It totally has its finger on the pulse of public opinion this Government. https://t.co/rbOntNQxoO — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) August 12, 2023

Oh my god. A lavatories tsar. Can they just fix things please? https://t.co/MmSEsVWv8f — Nicole dso 🇺🇦 (@Nicoledso) August 12, 2023

Important question: will the new "lavatories tsar" have a number two?https://t.co/UrDF2TGY4X — Paul Nuki (@PaulNuki) August 13, 2023

Still. Cheers me up to imagine the Toilet Tsar ringing up their mum like, I've been promoted! I've got an official government position. Ah, well, no Mum, not home secretary no, no not quite that either. Ah, I will actually be Britain's Toilet Tsar. — Alison K. Montijn 🇬🇧🇳🇱🇪🇺 (@alisonkatebr) August 14, 2023

They pulled the chain on the idea - and flushed it away. — David Newble (@DavidNewble) August 13, 2023

Advertisement