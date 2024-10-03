Government Ministers Will Not Be Banned From Accepting Hospitality Despite Freebies Row

Keir Starmer's decision to accept more than £100,000 in gifts and hospitality has overshadowed his first 100 days in No.10. via Associated Press

Government ministers will not be banned from accepting hospitality despite the ongoing freebies row.

The controversy was reignited on Wednesday when Keir Starmer announced he was handing back £6,000 worth of gifts he has received since becoming prime minister in July.

Downing Street said he is repaying the cost of four Taylor Swift tickets given to him by Universal Music Group totalling £2,800, two more from the Football Association at a cost of £598, and four tickets to Doncaster Races worth £1,939.

An £839 clothing rental agreement with Edeline Lee, the designer recently worn by his wife, Victoria, to London Fashion Week, along with one hour of hair and makeup, was also covered by the PM.

Industry minister Sarah Jones this morning appeared to suggest that government ministers could be blocked from receiving any hospitality as No.10 struggles to put a lid on the row.

She told Times Radio “there is a difference between government and opposition” when it comes to accepting freebies.

Jones said: “I think the question is now being asked, and that is the question that the prime minister is asking, as well as other people, for what purpose are we going to these events? Let’s look at these issues.

“There is a difference between government and opposition when you’re building relationships in opposition, it’s different for when you’re a government minister with real levers of power. And we need to make that distinction.

“There is this difference, I think, which is an important one between opposition and government.”

A senior Downing Street source told HuffPost UK that ministers will not be banned from accepting any hospitality, such as tickets to concerts or major sporting events.

However, Starmer has confirmed that the government is looking to clarify how the rules surrounding gifts for MPs operate.

He said: “We came in as a government of change. We are now going to bring forward principles for donations because, until now, politicians have used their best individual judgment on a case-by-case basis. I think we need some principles of general application.

“So, I took the position that until the principles are in place it was right for me to make those repayments.”