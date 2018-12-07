NEWS

Grace Millane’s Father Makes Emotional Plea After Her Disappearance In NZ

The father of 22-year-old British backpacker, Grace Millane, has made a plea for help in finding her. Grace has been missing in New Zealand for six days and was last seen on Saturday evening in central Auckland. Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police have now confirmed that Millane entered the CityLife hotel with a male companion on Saturday evening. The man is a person of interest in the case, and they are conducting a scene examination. David Millane spoke to media on Friday after arriving in New Zealand. There’s still no evidence of foul play.

