Back Row - Nelly, Jeff, Chritiaan, Andy.Middle Row - Illiyan, Georgie, Dylan, John, Gill.Front Row - Sumayah, HAzel Mark Bourdillon

The 12 amateur bakers taking part in the latest series of the Great British Bake Off have been unveiled.

The award-winning reality show is now heading into its 15th series, and long-time fans will know that the casting team is renowned for hitting it out of the park when it comes to putting together a line-up that includes a variety of different ages, jobs and backgrounds.

On Tuesday morning, the fresh batch of contestants were revealed – and we’re pleased to say it’s the usual eclectic mix that’s helped make Bake Off such a hit over the years.

Fancy getting to know them a little better? Here’s a bit more about the cast of Bake Off 2024...

Andy

Age: 44

From: Essex

Occupation: Mechanic

Interesting fact: Andy loves exploring the country with his family in their motorhome.

Christiaan

Age: 33

From: London, via The Netherlands

Occupation: Fashion designer

Interesting fact: Christiaan loves gardening, fashion, art and the odd kitchen disco.

Dylan

Age: 20

From: Buckinghamshire

Occupation: Retail assistant

Interesting fact: Dylan is an “avid” skateboarder, who also enjoys painting Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons onto his clothing.

Georgie

Age: 34

From: Carmarthenshire

Occupation: Paediatric nurse

Interesting fact: Georgie lives in a Welsh farmhouse and has 10 chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat.

Gill

Age: 53

From: Lancashire

Occupation: Senior category manager

Interesting fact: In 1993, Gill became was the UK’s youngest ever driving instructor, at the age of 21.

Hazel

Age: 71

From: Kent

Occupation: Former nail technician

Interesting fact: Hazel has four children, one of whom still lives with her, 10 grandchildren and is a bingo enthusiast.

Illiyin

Age: 31

From: Norfolk

Occupation: Birth trauma specialist midwife

Interesting fact: As well as being a midwife, Illiyin is a published author.

Jeff

Age: 57

From: West Yorkshire via New York

Occupation: Retired university lecturer

Interesting fact: Jeff moved to the UK after falling in love with his now-wife while hitchhiking.

John

Age: 37

From: West Midlands

Occupation: Directorate Support Manager

Interesting fact: John was previously a hairdresser and estate agent before finding his calling as an NHS worker.

Mike

Age: 29

From: Wiltshire

Occupation: Farm manager

Interesting fact: A fourth-generation farmer, Mike is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community within the agricultural industry, and was an ambassador for the National Farmers Union in 2022.

Nelly

Age: 44

From: Dorset via Slovakia

Occupation: Palliative care assistant

Interesting fact: A true crime fan, Nelly also enjoys making her own jewellery.

Sumayah

Sumayah

Age: 19

From: Lancashire

Occupation: Dentistry student

Interesting fact: Sumayah indulges her creative side with her bakes, but also her love of photography and designing her own clothes.