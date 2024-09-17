Entertainmentuktvrealitywe love tvgreat british bake off

The Cast Of Great British Bake Off 2024 Has Been Unveiled – Here's Everything You Need To Know About Them

We have a very good feeling about this year's cast.
Daniel Welsh
Back Row - Nelly, Jeff, Chritiaan, Andy.Middle Row - Illiyan, Georgie, Dylan, John, Gill.Front Row - Sumayah, HAzel
Mark Bourdillon

The 12 amateur bakers taking part in the latest series of the Great British Bake Off have been unveiled.

The award-winning reality show is now heading into its 15th series, and long-time fans will know that the casting team is renowned for hitting it out of the park when it comes to putting together a line-up that includes a variety of different ages, jobs and backgrounds.

On Tuesday morning, the fresh batch of contestants were revealed – and we’re pleased to say it’s the usual eclectic mix that’s helped make Bake Off such a hit over the years.

Fancy getting to know them a little better? Here’s a bit more about the cast of Bake Off 2024...

Andy

mark bourdillon

Age: 44

From: Essex

Occupation: Mechanic

Interesting fact: Andy loves exploring the country with his family in their motorhome.

Christiaan

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 33

From: London, via The Netherlands

Occupation: Fashion designer

Interesting fact: Christiaan loves gardening, fashion, art and the odd kitchen disco.

Dylan

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 20

From: Buckinghamshire

Occupation: Retail assistant

Interesting fact: Dylan is an “avid” skateboarder, who also enjoys painting Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons onto his clothing.

Georgie

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 34

From: Carmarthenshire

Occupation: Paediatric nurse

Interesting fact: Georgie lives in a Welsh farmhouse and has 10 chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat.

Gill

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 53

From: Lancashire

Occupation: Senior category manager

Interesting fact: In 1993, Gill became was the UK’s youngest ever driving instructor, at the age of 21.

Hazel

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 71

From: Kent

Occupation: Former nail technician

Interesting fact: Hazel has four children, one of whom still lives with her, 10 grandchildren and is a bingo enthusiast.

Illiyin

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 31

From: Norfolk

Occupation: Birth trauma specialist midwife

Interesting fact: As well as being a midwife, Illiyin is a published author.

Jeff

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 57

From: West Yorkshire via New York

Occupation: Retired university lecturer

Interesting fact: Jeff moved to the UK after falling in love with his now-wife while hitchhiking.

John

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 37

From: West Midlands

Occupation: Directorate Support Manager

Interesting fact: John was previously a hairdresser and estate agent before finding his calling as an NHS worker.

Mike

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 29

From: Wiltshire

Occupation: Farm manager

Interesting fact: A fourth-generation farmer, Mike is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community within the agricultural industry, and was an ambassador for the National Farmers Union in 2022.

Nelly

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 44

From: Dorset via Slovakia

Occupation: Palliative care assistant

Interesting fact: A true crime fan, Nelly also enjoys making her own jewellery.

Sumayah

Mark Bourdillon

Age: 19

From: Lancashire

Occupation: Dentistry student

Interesting fact: Sumayah indulges her creative side with her bakes, but also her love of photography and designing her own clothes.

The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on Tuesday 24 September at 8pm on Channel 4.

