The 12 amateur bakers taking part in the latest series of the Great British Bake Off have been unveiled.
The award-winning reality show is now heading into its 15th series, and long-time fans will know that the casting team is renowned for hitting it out of the park when it comes to putting together a line-up that includes a variety of different ages, jobs and backgrounds.
On Tuesday morning, the fresh batch of contestants were revealed – and we’re pleased to say it’s the usual eclectic mix that’s helped make Bake Off such a hit over the years.
Fancy getting to know them a little better? Here’s a bit more about the cast of Bake Off 2024...
Andy
Age: 44
From: Essex
Occupation: Mechanic
Interesting fact: Andy loves exploring the country with his family in their motorhome.
Christiaan
Age: 33
From: London, via The Netherlands
Occupation: Fashion designer
Interesting fact: Christiaan loves gardening, fashion, art and the odd kitchen disco.
Dylan
Age: 20
From: Buckinghamshire
Occupation: Retail assistant
Interesting fact: Dylan is an “avid” skateboarder, who also enjoys painting Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons onto his clothing.
Georgie
Age: 34
From: Carmarthenshire
Occupation: Paediatric nurse
Interesting fact: Georgie lives in a Welsh farmhouse and has 10 chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat.
Gill
Age: 53
From: Lancashire
Occupation: Senior category manager
Interesting fact: In 1993, Gill became was the UK’s youngest ever driving instructor, at the age of 21.
Hazel
Age: 71
From: Kent
Occupation: Former nail technician
Interesting fact: Hazel has four children, one of whom still lives with her, 10 grandchildren and is a bingo enthusiast.
Illiyin
Age: 31
From: Norfolk
Occupation: Birth trauma specialist midwife
Interesting fact: As well as being a midwife, Illiyin is a published author.
Jeff
Age: 57
From: West Yorkshire via New York
Occupation: Retired university lecturer
Interesting fact: Jeff moved to the UK after falling in love with his now-wife while hitchhiking.
John
Age: 37
From: West Midlands
Occupation: Directorate Support Manager
Interesting fact: John was previously a hairdresser and estate agent before finding his calling as an NHS worker.
Mike
Age: 29
From: Wiltshire
Occupation: Farm manager
Interesting fact: A fourth-generation farmer, Mike is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community within the agricultural industry, and was an ambassador for the National Farmers Union in 2022.
Nelly
Age: 44
From: Dorset via Slovakia
Occupation: Palliative care assistant
Interesting fact: A true crime fan, Nelly also enjoys making her own jewellery.
Sumayah
Age: 19
From: Lancashire
Occupation: Dentistry student
Interesting fact: Sumayah indulges her creative side with her bakes, but also her love of photography and designing her own clothes.
The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on Tuesday 24 September at 8pm on Channel 4.