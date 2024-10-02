This Week's Great British Bake Off May Have Been The Most Dramatic Ever

The cast of Great British Bake Off 2024 Mark Bourdillon

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Great British Bake Off.

While you might more commonly associate the Great British Bake Off with cosy escapism and comfort viewing, this week’s episode proved to bring the drama.

First of all, there was the brief return of Jeff, who had to bow out early halfway through last week’s episode due on medical grounds.

Advertisement

Sadly, though, it wasn’t to last. Although the Brooklyn-born retired uni lecturer made it past the Technical challenge of this week’s episode, he ultimately withdrew from the competition before the Showstopper got underway.

“I’m still feeling a bit funny,” he told his fellow competitors on the morning of day two, admitting he was still “not a hundred per cent” but intended to “do the best I can and work from there”.

“We lost Jeff again. It’s a lot of pressure in the tent I think if you’re not feeling 100 per cent,” Noel Fielding said after his departure.

His co-host Alison Hammond agreed: “That Brooklyn energy will be missed. I really liked him. We really wish him well.”

Advertisement

"The Bake Off has been an amazing and challenging experience of a lifetime." – Jeff. pic.twitter.com/MyJE7cK05p — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 1, 2024

Following this, in the middle of the Showstopper challenge, competitor Illiyin suddenly collapsed after complaining she was feeling dizzy.

She was then led out of the tent by the show’s medical team, with Noel ultimately presenting her Showstopper to the judges.

Right in the middle of that, there was another commotion as fellow baker Dylan fell to the ground, but fortunately that was a more a case of him losing his footing than falling ill.

Falling over while sat down is so me. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CbJHrr6cPT — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

Because Jeff’s illness last week meant that the judges again chose not send anyone else home, this week someone had to leave the contest, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith opting to eliminate Hazel.