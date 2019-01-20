'Greatest Dancer' Fans Spot Hilarious Gaffe As 'Receptionist' Types On Turned-Off Computer

The receptionist on ‘The Greatest Dancer’ has proven to be a divisive addition to the BBC talent show, but she brought fans of the show together in hilarity on Saturday night.

That’s because she was responsible for a hilarious gaffe, proving that - shock horror - she might not be a real receptionist after all.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Amelia Wilson, who greets and ‘checks in’ the dancers as they enter the studio, appeared to be typing on a switched-off laptop.

Many shared pictures of her using it all while the screen was black.