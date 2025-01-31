Greg Davies Reveals What He Finds ‘Genuinely Irritating’ On Taskmaster

Greg Davies and Alex Horne. Channel 4.

If you are a big fan of Taskmaster you’ll be aware of Greg Daveis’s signature snark and apparent disgust with some of the contestants and their contributions to the game show.

Well, according to the man himself, this is not a persona created for the show and actually, he genuinely does get very irritated when filming Taskmaster and it’s most often during the first round of the episodes.

If you’re not familiar, during this first round, contestants are encouraged to bring something unusual to the studio that the winner of the episode can take home with them. There is always a theme to this, such as ‘coolest blue thing’.

Regular viewers will also agree that oftentimes, the items that contestants bring for this opening task are a little... lacklustre.

In a recent appearance with (little) Alex Horne in New York, Greg said that he gets ‘genuinely irritated’ with these items.

At a Taskmaster season 19 event in New York, he said: “A lot of my rage on the show is genuine, I would say that.”

The comedian elaborated, explaining that he finds some of the contributions lazy, saying: “The thing that annoys me the most [on the show] is the prize task at the beginning.

″[The contestants] are given weeks to think about what they’re bringing in, and there’s always one fucker amongst every group of five that clearly values their life outside of the show and just leaves their house and grabs a colander or something.”

This will ring all-too-familiar with fans of the show.

Greg assured: “When you see me getting irritated with them, I am genuinely irritated.”

He added that during the chat section at the start of the show, “people think I’m not annoyed then but I’m really annoyed.”

Long may his hilarious ire continue.

A new season of Taskmaster comes to Channel 4 in the spring and all previous seasons are available to stream now.