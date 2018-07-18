Greg James And Nick Grimshaw Have Been Playing Hide And Seek For Nearly A Whole Day

Radio 1’s Greg James is no stranger to taking on difficult challenges but this time around, he and Nick Grimshaw have set their listeners a pretty big task.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two DJs revealed their producers have finally let them go ahead with an idea pitched a long time ago: A gigantic game of hide and seek.

Announcing the plan - which had been top secret until it was revealed on air - they explained what was going to happen during Scott Mills and Chris Stark’s show, telling the pair that they were in a secret location and would not be coming out until a listener found them.

Here they are detailing the plan: