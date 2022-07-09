Gregory Itzin pictured in 2010 Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images

Gregory Itzin, the US actor best known for his roles in TV shows like Friends and 24, has died at the age of 74.

On Friday, Gregory’s son Wilke announced the news of the actor’s death on Instagram, with Deadline reporting that he died due to complications in emergency surgery.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart to announce that my father Gregory Martin Itzin has passed on,” he wrote.

He added: “My dad was known in the world as a phenomenal actor with a body of work that would trump most famous actors resumes. He’s been on everything from Airplane, Friends, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Mork and Mindy and, of course, the infamous president on 24 and so much more.”

“But what many people truly knew him for was his incredible performances on the stage… He was in love with the theatre, and even on his dying breath he could recite Shakespeare like he made the words up himself.”

Gregory played fictional president Charles Logan in 24, a role which earned him two Emmy nominations.

Meanwhile, he also played Paul Rudd’s on-screen father Theodore Hannigan in the latter seasons of Friends, with big-screen roles including the parody film Airplane! and its sequel, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas and Lincoln.

Gregory in character as Theodore in Friends Warner Bros

His final on-screen credit was in the US medical drama The Resident.

As mentioned in his son’s tribute, Gregory also had an illustrious career in the theatre, and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the play The Kentucky Cycle.