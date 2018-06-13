Grenfell Tower Illuminated In Green To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Fire

Grenfell Tower has been illuminated in green ahead of the one-year anniversary of the devastating fire on Thursday.
Thursday marks 12 months since a small kitchen fire in the high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War. Some 72 people were killed.
The 24-storey block was illuminated on Wednesday night, the first step in a series of commemorations taking place this week.
Twelve blocks, plus the tower, are expected to glow green in a show of solidarity across the west London skyline, while Downing Street is also to be illuminated.
The 13 buildings will be lighted from 00.54am on Thursday – the time off the first 999 call – until 5am.
For the following four evenings, they will be illuminated from 8pm until midnight.
The tower is now completely covered by white sheeting, with banners featuring the green Grenfell heart and the words “Grenfell forever in our hearts” emblazoned across the four highest floors.
Earlier, Theresa May has reflected on her “absolutely shocking” first visit to Grenfell Tower, as she offered a personal apology for not meeting those affected.
In an interview with grassroots media group Grenfell Speaks, the Prime Minister said she was sorry for only talking to the emergency services in the hours after the fire.
She said conversations with firefighters on June 14 last year had brought home the scale of the disaster.
The decision not to immediately visit survivors and bereaved relatives provoked a furious backlash – one which May said this week she will “always regret”.
The Tory leader told Grenfell Speaks: “I think it was when I actually came to the site and saw the tower and heard directly from the firefighters that I realised how absolutely shocking – it was really shocking to see that building.
“I began to hear more of the stories and more of the explanation of the absolute horror of what people had gone through.
“I started to understand more, the depth of the tragedy.”
Echoing her comments from earlier in the week, she continued: “I didn’t, of course, on that first visit, meet members of the community or survivors and I’m sorry for not having met them then.”
May was booed and heckled during her subsequent trip to visit the North Kensington neighbourhood.