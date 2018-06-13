Grenfell Tower Illuminated In Green To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Fire

Grenfell Tower has been illuminated in green ahead of the one-year anniversary of the devastating fire on Thursday.

Thursday marks 12 months since a small kitchen fire in the high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War. Some 72 people were killed.

The 24-storey block was illuminated on Wednesday night, the first step in a series of commemorations taking place this week.

Twelve blocks, plus the tower, are expected to glow green in a show of solidarity across the west London skyline, while Downing Street is also to be illuminated.