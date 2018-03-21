The second phase of a public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower will get underway today with key parties set to thrash out the final issues before evidence is heard in coming months.

The hearing comes amid continued criticism of the government’s response to the fire that killed 71 people in June last year.

On Tuesday, Kensington and Chelsea Council revealed it had spent nearly £21m on housing displaced survivors – enough to have built the original block an estimated three times over.

A further £8m was spent financially supporting families and individuals, dozens of whom have now spent nine months living in hotels. It is understood the Government will meet approximately half the cost of the hotel bills and financial support.

Out of the 209 households which required new properties in the wake of the fire, 185 have accepted the offer of a temporary or permanent home and 126 have moved in, according to the latest council figures. This leaves 24 families or individuals who are still in hotels.