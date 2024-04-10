Gwen Stefani Responds To Blake Shelton Divorce Rumours

Gwen Stefani has something to say to those who have doubts about her marriage to Blake Shelton.

During an interview with Nylon published on Tuesday, Stefani discussed her strong bond with the country music singer and shut down rumours that the two are headed for divorce.

The No Doubt lead singer shared why she’s comfortable making music with Shelton as she addressed the gossip, saying, “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us.”

“You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something.”

“It’s just lies,” she continued. “The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

The couple has collaborated on multiple songs, including Purple Irises, which was released in February.

Stefani said that the divorce rumors about her and husband Blake Shelton are "just lies." Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Stefani spoke candidly about some of the challenges she has faced in her marriage, including battling insecurities that caused her to question herself.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’” she said. “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

She later said that she’s come to realise the “shit” she was paranoid about was just her “overthinking.”

Shelton, who also spoke to Nylon for Stefani’s interview, told the outlet that he has dealt with his own insecurities in their relationship as well.

“These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’” he said.

Regardless, Stefani said that her and Shelton’s marriage is going strong and that he’s her “best friend.”

In her interview with Nylon, Stefani said that Shelton is her "best friend." The pair have been married since 2021. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Stefani and Shelton met while taping The Voice in 2014 and later wed in 2021.

The Hollaback Girl artist shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

In October last year, Shelton praised Stefani during a speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, bringing his Grammy-winning wife to tears as he recalled the first time they met on the set of The Voice.

“She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn’t roll in with security,” he said. “She came in with a baby and two little boys, which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos.”

He later added, “From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me, though.”