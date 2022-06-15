Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Pitt Reflect On Relationship: 'It's Lovely To Have You As A Friend Now'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt say they still love each other and are glad to be friends years after they split and called off their engagement.

The Hollywood stars, who became engaged in 1996 before later breaking up, reflected on their relationship in a conversation featured on Gwyneth’s brand Goop’s website.

She said that it had taken her 20 years but that she had “finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry”.

Recalling Brad’s relationship with her father Bruce Paltrow, Gwyneth said: “What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”

“Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?… And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now… And I do love you,” he replied.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in 1996 Lawrence Schwartzwald via Getty Images

“One of the many things I loved about Bruce — because he did have a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about — was he really fostered your voice, your independence.

“He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting.

“You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent… He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare — only if someone was out of line.

“That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn’t experienced much, and I loved it.

“The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you.”

Brad said he “100%” felt paternal energy from Gwyneth’s father during their relationship and was given “that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor”.

She replied: “He was my father, but he was very much a mentor.

“He loved being in that role for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them.”

After their split, Brad went on to marry Jennifer Aniston and later Angelina Jolie, both of whom he is now divorced from.