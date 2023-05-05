Gwyneth Paltrow YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed she was beloved by many — until she cried.

The Sliding Doors actor recalled in a new interview that her tears in accepting the Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare In Love washed away a lot of goodwill at the time.

“I felt a real pivot on that night, because I felt like up until that moment everybody was kind of rooting for me in a way,” Gwyneth said on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this week. “And then when I won, it was like too much, and I could feel a real turn.”

She continued: “I remember I was working in England a lot at the time … and I remember the British press being so horrible to me because I cried. I was 26, I cried and people were so mean about it.”

Gwyneth told host Alex Cooper that people didn’t know that her father, director Bruce Paltrow, was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time. He died a few years later.

“I just thought, ‘Wow there’s this big energy shift that’s happening. I think I’m going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better,’” she said.

Gwyneth has had her share of polarising moments since, like preciously calling her split from husband Chris Martin a conscious uncoupling, taking heaps of credit for yoga’s popularity, launching a pricey candle through her lifestyle brand Goop called This Smells Like My Vagina and giving questionable dietary advice.

But a heartfelt thank-you speech to her mom, actor Blythe Danner, her dad and many others at the Academy Awards did damage first, she said.