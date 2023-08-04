Gwyneth Paltrow Is Consciously Uncoupling From Social Media For A Pretty Good Reason

Gwyneth Paltrow Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously uncoupling from social media for a bit.

“Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break,” the Goop founder shared in a message to her Instagram followers on Wednesday, alongside a photo of her sitting outside at night.

“Going to work on being present,” she said. “Happy summer 💕.”

The post, which garnered around 55,000 likes in 24 hours, had the actor’s followers sending her support and love.

“Good for you,” fellow actor Michelle Pfeiffer commented with a clapping and heart emoji.

“Gonna miss you on here,” said singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, the husband of Hilary Duff.

Others pleaded with Paltrow not to abandon them on the platform.

“Please say ur lying! I don’t think I can survive a summer w out ur ask me a question series,” one follower wrote. Another enthusiastic commenter added, “GWYNETH STAY WITH ME!!!!!!”

While Paltrow didn’t elaborate on her break beyond wanting to be “more present,” she has shared her concerns about social media before.

Especially when it pertains to her two kids: Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17.

“I won’t let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible,” she shared on Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast in 2020. “Now it’s different because kids are like, ‘Can I have a YouTube channel?’ And I’m like, ‘No, you can’t. Absolutely not.’”

While the Oscar winner previously said she lets Apple have a private social media account, she’s said that she doesn’t “particularly love it.”