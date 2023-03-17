Gwyneth Paltrow's Alarming Diet Has Nutritionists Fuming – And It's Easy To See Why

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Warning: Discussion of restrictive eating and eating disorders.

In a shock to absolutely no one, Gwyneth Paltrow has been talking about her batshit diet once again and nutritionists and doctors alike are warning from copying any of her habits.

Gwyneth discussed her daily ‘wellness’ routine (to use the word incredibl loosely) on The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole and a clip from it has seriously begun to do the rounds on TikTok.

Her ‘healthy’ daily habits include a coffee (woo!), exercise for an hour and then bone broth for lunch. The whole thing is wrapped up with having an early paleo dinner.

Yup, it’s a seriously dangerous lifestyle to promote (it’s 2023 ffs) and it’s safe to say that the internet is absolutely over it.

One TikTok user commented on the now viral video: “So bone broth and coffee are meals now?”

“This literally sounds like colonoscopy prep,” added another.

“What is she detoxing? Black coffee, bone broth, and vegetables?” commented @kelseystamps.

Nutritionists on the video sharing platform also rushed to duet the clip, warning that we ‘need to stop listening to celebrities’ when it comes to diets.

One such expert was Lauren Cadillac, who responded: “This is not enough food. Support you detox from WHAT?! You’re not eating anything.”

The caption on her video response read: “This isn’t #wellness this is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5′9′. Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice.”

Meanwhile, Sammi Haber Brondo, a registered dietician based in New York, shared her take with Buzzfeed. She said: “I can’t and don’t want to diagnose anyone without knowing the full picture or knowing them, but it definitely screams disordered eating to me. It’s not enough food for anyone.”

Plus-size model Tess Holliday, who has previously spoken out about living with an eating disorder, also took to TikTok to share her take on Paltrow’s restrictive diet.

She said: “I’m not judging, because I have an eating disorder. [But] bone broth is not a suitable meal. And then to end your day with just eating vegetables? But yet people continue to give her airtime, to give her a platform, to take her ‘advice’, because everyone is too afraid to be fat.

“I’m not here to judge what people put in their bodies, especially as someone that has a restrictive eating disorder. And I get mocked all the time, because I’m fat, so how dare I talk about not feeding my body, right?

“But this s*** isn’t normal, and it’s affecting a whole other generation of young folks who think that eating like ‘GP’ is appropriate, is OK.”