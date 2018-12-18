Hundreds Of 'Hacked' Tube Adverts Tell Passengers How To Stop People Being Deported On Flights

Jasmin Gray Anti-deportation posters appeared on the Tube on Tuesday morning

Hundreds of signs telling passengers how to stop people being deported on flights have appeared on the London Underground. The ‘See It, Say It, Stop It’ posters – which appeared on the Victoria, Piccadilly and Central lines on Tuesday morning – tell travellers to demand to speak to the pilot if they see someone being deported on a plane. According to the campaign, they should also speak to the person being removed and “stand up and refuse to sit down” – a move used by anti-deportation activists to prevent planes from being able to take-off. Activist group Lesbian and Gays Support the Migrants said they had replaced 200 adverts on the Tube with the posters as a protest against “the government’s brutal practice of deporting migrants on commercial flights”. Campaigners also handed out leaflets with the same advice at Heathrow Airport.

We will also be leafletting Heathrow and major London stations across the day !! So far having a very positive response from passengers. pic.twitter.com/ene2p529ii — Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (@lgsmigrants) December 18, 2018

“Tens of thousands of people are deported every year from Europe,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Some of these people lived in the UK since they were a child. Many have family and children here. Some are deported before their asylum application has been processed.” The group is calling on British Airways and other airlines to stop allowing the Home Office to involuntarily deport people on their flights, with Virgin Atlantic having already made the move in June. Sam Björn, a spokesperson for the campaign, told HuffPost UK that deportation flights “play a crucial role in this government’s brutal and racist treatment of migrants and refugees”.

We have hacked 100s of Tube ads across central London urging people to take action to stop deportations on commercial flights for #InternationalMigrantsDaypic.twitter.com/usxzR2DLG7 — Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (@lgsmigrants) December 18, 2018