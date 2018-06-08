I’m a bit of a purist when it comes to Caesar salad. In its classic form it is simply cos lettuce with croutons and a dressing vamped up with anchovies and Parmesan.

It’s so tempting to throw the kitchen sink at it. Chicken is acceptable if you want to make it into a main course. Sexing up the croutons with extra Parmesan, garlic or cayenne I think is superfluous: there’s quite enough oomph in the dressing already.

Although it can look a bit beige, tomatoes have no place in it (sorry, Hairy Bikers) and personally I had to resist the allure of crispy bacon bits. I’m still quite tempted by those, to be honest. Push the boat out if you want to, it’s not like the Kitchen Police are hiding in the bushes outside your window.

This, though, is a fairly classic recipe. I think it’s worth making the dressing from scratch and it doesn’t take long if you have a food processor. If you don’t, you’ll have to do it the old fashioned way, smooshing up the garlic, anchovies and mustard, adding an egg yolk then slowly whisking in the oil drip by drip.

You’ll have more dressing than you need for this recipe but it will keep in the fridge for up to three days. You can make it and the croutons ahead of time if that fits your schedule better, but I think the chicken is best served warm.

Chicken Caesar Salad (serves 2 as a main)