Haim have revealed that they axed their former agent after discovering that they’d been booked for a festival where a male artist on the same bill was being paid 10 times what they were.
The band - made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - explained to Grazia that after discovering the pay disparity between themselves and a man on the same line-up, they were quick to drop the agent who agreed their fee.
Danielle told the magazine (via NME): “We had been told that our fee was very low because you played at the festival in the hope you’d get played on the radio.
“We didn’t think twice about it, but we later found out that someone was getting paid 10 times more than us. And because of that we fired our agent.”
Alana added: “It’s scary out there… it’s fucked up not even to be paid half the same amount. But to be paid a tenth of that amount of money? It was insane.”
The group did not specify which festival it was that they’d been booked for, nor did they name the male artist concerned.
Four years after their debut won critical acclaim and commercial success, Haim returned to the music scene last year with their sophomore effort ‘Something To Tell You’, reaching the top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic.
The band arrived in the UK last week as part of their ‘Sister Sister Sister’ world tour, with shows this week in Dublin and London.