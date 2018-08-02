Hand Sanitisers Are Increasingly Useless At Preventing Some Hospital Superbugs

Hand sanitisers being used to try and keep infections at bay on hospital wards are becoming increasingly useless as ‘superbug’ bacterias are proving resistant to them.

Scientists have found that the fight against dangerous infections is becoming increasingly difficult, as a new wave of vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE) has developed in the last 20 years. And it can survive against hand sanitisers.

As these bacteria evolve, they go through changes in their genetic makeup, which means they are no longer killed by the alcohol-based hand washes.