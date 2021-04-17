The Ultimate Hangover Breakfast Recipes You Need Right Now

HuffPost UK Breakfast Hangover Recipes

With the first weekend of outdoor drinking and dining upon us, there’s certainly an air of excitement of seeing people for the first time in months.

For those feeling a bit sore and sorry for yourself the morning after, we’re here to help. We’ve sourced three recipes to help you beat your hangover – these rejuvenating eats will nurse you back to health in no time and set you up for the weekend ahead.

Green Baked Eggs with Peas, Leeks and Feta Seed Crumble

Serves: 2-4 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Simon Kirk - Yes Peas! Green Baked Eggs with Peas, Leeks and Feta Seed Crumble. Recipe from Yes Peas!

Ingredients:

30g butter

1 tbsp olive oil

2 leeks, washed, trimmed and thinly sliced

A bunch of spring onions, roughly chopped

Sea salt flakes & freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp cumin seeds

150ml vegetable stock

200g frozen peas

A good handful of baby spinach

4 large eggs

For the dressing:

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

100g Feta cheese, cubed

1 clove garlic

Method:

1. Mix the yoghurt with the feta cheese, smashing the cheese with a fork to combine well into a chunky sauce. Cut the garlic clove in half lengthwise and add to the yoghurt mixture. Set aside.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat and add the butter and oil. Once the butter starts to foam add the leeks and spring onion, season with sea salt and black pepper.

3. Fry the vegetables for 2 minutes, stirring until the leeks are soft. Add the cumin seeds and vegetable stock and boil the mixture until the stock has evaporated. Add the peas and spinach and cook for 1 minute until the spinach has wilted, then reduce the heat to a low to medium heat. Make a well and break an egg into space. Repeat with remaining eggs, then season each yolk with salt. Cook the eggs for about 4-5 minutes over low heat, or until the egg whites are cooked and the yolks are runny.

4. Remove the garlic halves from the yoghurt and feta sauce and serve with the baked eggs. Serve with a wedge of lemon.

Cheese and Oat Hash Browns

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

Flahavan’s Flahavan’s Cheese and Oat Hash Browns. Recipe from Flahavan’s

Ingredients:

4 medium-sized baking potatoes, baked and cooled

80g Flahavan’s Organic porridge oats

65g Cheddar cheese, grated

1 tsp fresh thyme

40g butter

300g tomatoes, on the vine

300g portobello mushrooms

8 rashers of streaky bacon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Glug of olive oil

Method:

1. Peel then grate the pre-cooked baked potatoes. Mix the grated, cooked potato with the porridge oats, cheddar cheese, and thyme. Season generously.

2. Heat half the butter and a splash of olive oil in a medium-sized, non-stick frying pan over medium-low heat. Once sizzling, add the oat and potato mixture to the pan. Fry for a couple of minutes, then gently pat the mixture down with the back of a spoon so it forms a flat round cake. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.

3. Carefully place a large plate on top of the frying pan and invert so the hash brown sits cooked-side-up on the plate. Add the remaining half of the butter and another splash of oil to the frying pan, then slide the hash brown back into the pan to cook the other side. Continue cooking for a further 10 minutes until crispy and golden.

4. While the hash brown is cooking, pre-heat the grill to medium. Line a baking tray with foil and arrange the tomatoes, mushrooms, and streaky bacon on the tray. Grill for 10-15 minutes until the bacon is crispy.

5. To serve, cut the oaty hash brown into wedges and portion out the streaky bacon, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Spam Eggs Rancheros Breakfast

Serves: 2-4 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 25-30 mins

Mike Slawski Spam Rancheros. Recipe from SPAM

Ingredients:

1 x 340g can Spam, cut into 2 cm cubes

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Half green pepper, seeded and sliced

Half yellow pepper, seeded and sliced

1 red chilli, seeded and finely diced

1 tsp dried oregano

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

4 large organic eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh chives, finely chopped

Method:

1. Pre-heat oven 180°C/350°C fan/gas mark 5

2. Heat 1 tsp of olive oil in large ovenproof frying pan, stir in cubed Spam and cook for 2-3 minutes remove and drain on absorbing paper

3. Heat a further 1 tsp of olive oil. Sauté the onion and pepper, and chilli (reserve some of the chilli for garnish) and fry on medium heat for 4-5 minutes until softened but not coloured, stirring occasionally

4. Stir in the oregano and the chopped tomatoes and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 5 minutes until the peppers are tender and the sauce is slightly reduced and thickened. Season to taste

5. With a wooden spoon, make 4 holes in the tomato and pepper mixture just large enough to fit the eggs

6. Carefully stir in the cubed Spam to the mixture and crack an egg into each hole

7. Season the eggs and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are set but the yolks are still runny