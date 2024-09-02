Hannah Waddingham Unveils Exciting New TV Role – And She's Teaming Up With Her Number 1 Celeb Crush

Hannah Waddingham via Associated Press

Hannah Waddingham will be offering her expertise on the latest series of The Voice UK.

It was recently confirmed that the musical theatre performer and Emmy-winning star of Ted Lasso will be joining Sir Tom Jones as his guest later in the season, where she’ll help him decide which of his acts he wants to take through to the next stage of the competition.

The crooner claimed last week: “She was tremendous. I mean, that she’s an Amazon, you know, she was great. I’ve seen her, I know what she is, a great singer.

“Just to have her there was great. She might take over, she’s good! She would make a great coach.”

In the past, Hannah has made no secret of the fact the Delilah singer is her number one celebrity crush.

During an interview on former Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, she admitted: “I don’t care how la-di-da [we are] or the fact that you know him already – if it came to it I would rugby tackle you to the floor for him.

“He is so hot, even though he is an octogenarian. So hot! And you two sing, I am an absolute mess. He’s got the hottest voice.”

Meanwhile, Perrie Edwards will be offering advice to McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, and singer-songwriter Griff will be on hand to help LeAnne Rimes.