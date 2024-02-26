Hannah Waddingham Reveals Cutest Story Behind Her ‘Epic’ SAG Awards Clutch Bag

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hannah Waddingham’s nine-year-old daughter Kitty stole the show on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony without even being there.

Ted Lasso star Waddingham wowed reporters at Saturday’s event with a rainbow-coloured cardboard purse that had been created for her by Kitty.

Hannah Waddingham showed off her daughter's cardboard purse at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner via Variety via Getty Images

On it, Kitty wrote “EPIC” because “the evening is going to be ‘epic’”, joked Waddingham, who was nominated in the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her role as Rebecca Welton in the hit Apple TV+ show.

“There was a spare bit of cardboard in the house,” the actor shared of her daughter’s creative process, calling the accessory “gorgeous”.

It’s a “goes with everything and nothing bag”, Waddingham said Kitty called it.

Watch one of Waddingham’s interviews about the purse here: