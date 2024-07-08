Hannah Waddingham Well And Truly Stole The Show At The British Grand Prix With This Phenomenal Performance

Hannah Waddingham singing live on Sunday Jayce Illman via Getty Images

If there’s one thing Hannah Waddingham knows how to do, it’s floor everyone with a truly epic performance.

Over the weekend, the Emmy winner was a guest at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where she got the proceedings off to an incredible start with her rendition of the UK national anthem.

Now, if you’re only familiar with Hannah’s work in the likes of Ted Lasso and Game Of Thrones, then you might not realise she’s a three-time Olivier nominee with a set of pipes to rival the very best of them.

Intrigued? Check out what we mean in the video below:

Hannah previously said that performing at the Formula 1 event was the “most enormous ‘pinch-me’ moment”.

“I am immensely proud of my British roots and I will remember this honour all my life,” she added.

This past year has seen Hannah deliver several varied performances at other major events.

At the Baftas, she gave a sombre rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s classic ballad Time After Time to accompany the event’s annual “in memoriam” tributes section.

Months later, she kicked off the 2024 Oliviers in style, with a special reworked version of Anything Goes that well and truly brought the house down.

Hannah recently disclosed that she had to “pick a fight” with the team behind the Oliviers in order to make her performance go off as she wanted.

“I wanted to set the tone for the whole night to not be stuffy,” she explained, adding: “It was worth it, because I’m very proud of it.”