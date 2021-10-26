Happy Valley is set to return after six years for a third and final series, the BBC has announced.

Sarah Lancashire will reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, with James Norton back as murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce and Siobhan Finneran returning as Catherine’s sister Clare.

Filming on six new episodes of the smash hit drama will begin in 2022 and will draw the hit drama – penned by acclaimed screenwriter Sally Wainwright – to a close.

The new series will find Catherine as she discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Royce.

Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Of the series’ return, Sarah said: “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”