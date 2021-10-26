Happy Valley is set to return after six years for a third and final series, the BBC has announced.
Sarah Lancashire will reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, with James Norton back as murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce and Siobhan Finneran returning as Catherine’s sister Clare.
Filming on six new episodes of the smash hit drama will begin in 2022 and will draw the hit drama – penned by acclaimed screenwriter Sally Wainwright – to a close.
The new series will find Catherine as she discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Royce.
Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.
Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.
Of the series’ return, Sarah said: “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”
James added: “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago.
“I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”
Sally also said she was “delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues”.
“It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world,” she said.
“I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet.”
Happy Valley debuted on BBC One in 2014, with a second series following in 2016.
Both series won the Baftas for drama series and writing, while Sarah Lancashire won the leading actress prize for the second series.
Happy Valley series one and two are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.