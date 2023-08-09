Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli Charged With Sexual Offences

Hardeep Singh Kohli Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged in relation to what has been described as “non-recent” sexual offences, police have confirmed.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed to Sky News that Hardeep, who grew up in Glasgow, has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

Advertisement

The statement added: “A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

His arrest comes following an investigation in The Times, which saw more than 24 women make allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Police Scotland last month confirmed they were investigating the claims.

Hardeep, now 54, has worked in television since the 1990s and is also a well-known comedy who has performed at Edinburgh’s famous Fringe festival.