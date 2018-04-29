Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a new game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery is one of the first major games based on JK Rowling’s magical world designed specifically for iPhone and Android and it’s a lot of fun.

The game effectively puts you in the role of a new student who’s just got their letter from Hogwarts and is about to embark of three years of magical studies. This is a role-playing game so while there’s no ‘levels’, you instead engage in activities, play small mini-games and converse with your fellow students as you progress through the year.

As such there’s a pretty comprehensive character customisation screen at the beginning of the game that lets you choose everything from eye colour to the shape of your nose.