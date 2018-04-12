However, it wasn’t the former One Direction star, or even a member of his creative team, who was behind the move, which was carefully choreographed on Wednesday (11 April) night. This was down to the fans themselves.

Midway through Harry Styles ’ first date at London’s O2 arena, the audience transformed itself into a giant pride flag, providing a moving moment that any artist would be proud to have organised.

And the fan project from @RainbowHProject that turned the stadium into a Rainbow was stunning. pic.twitter.com/aHiWfqYQtl

Since he first hit the road last year, Harry’s gigs have repeatedly being praised for serving as safe spaces for young women and LGBT+ people, with the singer and his fans often arriving at venues with flags representing different groups within the LGBT+ community.

For the London dates, the second of which is tonight (Thursday 12 April), two fans decided to take things one step further and transform the whole of the audience into one giant rainbow flag.

Ksenia, 17, and Luna, 20, thought of the plan last year and the former tells HuffPost UK that the idea was to “create a beautiful safe space for fans”.

After dreaming up the idea, the two friends set about promoting it on social media and within 24 hours of setting up a dedicated Twitter account, their first post received over 1000 retweets and fans began to offer help.

In order for the plan to work, as many concert attendees as possible needed to hold small coloured pieces of paper over the light on their phone, at a certain point during the concert.

The colour of the paper was dictated by the section of seating and the friends set about letting fans know what colour paper to bring - and cutting up 10,000 to distribute themselves.