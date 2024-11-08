Cancel All Your Plans – There's A Harry Styles Lookalike Contest This Weekend

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Calling all Harry Styles doppelgängers – call me it’s your time to shine.

Forget Timothée Chalamet, forget Paul Mescal (for now), in this week’s edition of unhinged lookalike contests, it’s the former One Direction star in the spotlight – well, those who look a helluva lot like him.

Journalist Katrina Mirpuri has done God’s work by announcing the event – it’s taking place in London’s Soho Square at 1pm this Saturday, November 9.

Advertisement

And, if you’re blessed enough to actually look like Harry, there are cash prizes to be won for first, second and third place and for the worst lookalike.

If we had plans tomorrow, sorry they’re cancelled.

The Harry Styles competition comes after the viral success of a Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition in New York in October – which Timothée actually turned up to.

The event has been followed by men in tiny shorts and golden chains descending on a similar event in Dublin on Thursday to find a doppelgänger for Paul Mescal – however the Normal People star did not appear.

Advertisement