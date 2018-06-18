Have We Taken To Carrying Reusable Coffee Cups?

Carrying a reusable coffee cup has become an easy way to reduce the amount single-use plastic you use, while signalling your allegiance to the fight against the ever-growing rubbish landfills they feed into. Since Pret increased the discount it offered to reusable coffee cup drinkers from 25p to 50p in January this year, it has seen a ten-fold increase in reusable cup use. Over 85,000 drinks are now served in a reusable cups every week and customers are on track to save 4 million disposable cups this year. But how far does this success track when it comes to other coffee shops?

Following the first six weeks of Starbucks’ trial introduction of a disposable coffee cup charge (which began in February), it saw a 156.6% increase in reusable cup usage, measured by the number of customers redeeming the 25p discount for using one. The percentage of customers bringing in their own cup has increased to 5.9% in trial stores, up from 2.2% in the same stores before February. Jason Dunlop, chief operating officer at Starbucks EMEA, said the company is “encouraged” by these results. Costa also told HuffPost UK that since they started offering a 25p discount to reusable cup users in February 2017, they have seen a 1% take-up rate across all of their stores.

