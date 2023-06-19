Banish Your Hayfever Symptoms With These 3 Doctor-Approved Tips

ProfessionalStudioImages via Getty Images Woman walking through the city and sneezing due to hayfever symptoms.

Of all the summer maladies, I reckon hayfever is among the worst.

The constantly-watering eyes, the itchy nice, the explosive sneezes – I’d happily trade a couple of day’s worth of sun for some sniffle-free days, ta very much.

If you’re anything like me, you will have tried every conventional hayfever-busting trick in the book. But for some reason, the pollen this summer seems to have some serious hands.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Dr. Karan Raj recently took to TikTok to explain three of the best lesser-known antidotes to hayfever – including everything from pro-level meds to sneaky hair-washing hacks.



Here’s what he had to say:

Make absolutely definite you’re doing the basics

OK, OK, I know I started this off by saying that you’ve probably tried all the better-known solutions.

But just in case, Dr. Raj listed all his favourite go-to hayfever hacks to check off before you try anything drastic.



These are:

Wearing Vaseline, or another petroleum jelly, around your nostrils

Wearing sunglasses when you’re out

Washing your hair before bed to clear out any stray pollen

Not drying laundry outside, where your clothes can catch pollen

Changing your clothes frequently

Once you’ve got those covered, he recommends trying what he calls “extras”.



1) Nab yourself some fexofenadine

When it comes to hayfever symptom-relieving tablets, it turns out that not all options are created equal.



Fexofenadine, Dr. Raj says, is the “strongest over-the-counter medication you can buy” for hayfever.



Sure, it might cost a little more than your usual faves – but its “much stronger” active ingredient, fexofenadine hydrochloride, could well be worth a shot.

Just make sure you actually *are* getting the active ingredient on there, Dr. Raj says.



2) Irrigate your nose

Sure, taking meds is easy and can be effective – but as Dr. Raj says, “It’s in your nose holes that pollen can get trapped and cause reactions.”



Flushing your nostrils with water or a nasal spray can loosen the trapped pollen, potentially relieving you of those cursed symptoms.



But the doctor stresses the importance of using the nozzles products like nasal sprays correctly.



“Don’t point up towards your brain,” he says. He recommends we point “sideways, towards (our) ears” instead.

That way, the solution will reach your sinuses directly.



On top of that, he says that you shouldn’t swallow the spray – it’ll end up in your throat, where it’s not doing any good.



3) B the booze

I know, I know, it’s summer – but Dr. Raj reckons going on the lash could be just about the worst thing you can do for your hay fever.

He points out that alcohol contains chemicals called histamines (the thing your hay fever meds are so anti), which can trigger allergic reactions.

Advertisement

“It also makes you more sensitive to poller’” Dr. Raj adds, “thus increasing symptoms.”